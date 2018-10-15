Seahawks' Mike Davis: Falls behind in touches
Davis rushed six times for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders. He also caught one of three targets for five yards.
The shine of Davis' 21-carry, two-touchdown performance in Week 4 is wearing off as he fell behind in touches to Chris Carson (14) and Rashaad Penny (11). He wasn't effective in his limited work, either, averaging 3.5 YPC.
