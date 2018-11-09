Seahawks' Mike Davis: Fills in for Carson with starters
Coach Pete Carroll said Davis looked good at practice this week while filling in for Chris Carson (hip) with the first-string offense, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after failing to practice in any capacity this week. Carroll said it will come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:25 EST kickoff, with Davis presumably in line for a hefty workload if Carson lands on the inactive list. Davis took advantage of Carson's injury last week with 107 yards on 22 touches in a 25-17 loss to the Chargers, reminding of his 21-101-2 rushing line when Carson sat out Week 4 against the Cardinals. Rashaad Penny also would stand to benefit, but he wasn't a major threat to Davis on the aforementioned occasions.
