Davis (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In his Seahawks debut Week 11, Davis earned the start, producing 18 yards on six carries and gathering in both passes for 41 yards. However, his outing was cut short due to a groin injury, which forced absences from ensuing practices and last Sunday's win in San Francisco. Now back to full strength, he'll attempt to stake another claim to a backfield that's mostly been stagnant this season. Moving forward, Davis' primary competition for snaps will come from Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic.