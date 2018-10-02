Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Davis will "fit in somewhere" in the backfield mix, even when Chris Carson (hip) is available, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

After Carson was deemed inactive Sunday at Arizona, the Seahawks were expected to turn to 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny at running back. Instead, Davis, the journeyman, got the call and responded with 124 yards from scrimmage and two touchdown runs on 25 touches en route to a 20-17 win. Unsurprisingly, Carroll was impressed, but there isn't room for multiple RBs in Seattle from game to game, so it remains to be seen how much he'll be used if Carson is healthy enough to play Sunday against the Rams and beyond.