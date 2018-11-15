Seahawks' Mike Davis: Headed for backup role
With coach Pete Carroll naming Chris Carson the Seahawks' starting running back for Thursday's game against the Packers, Davis is set to work in a reserve role, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Davis earned the start in the Week 10 loss to the Rams while Carson was sidelined and offered quality production, accruing 80 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 15 touches (11 carries, four receptions). However, Davis' numbers were overshadowed by those of rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny, who busted out with 108 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Penny's breakthrough performance coupled with Carson's return will almost certainly result in a decrease snap count for Davis in Week 11, though to what extent is difficult to predict. Davis' questionable outlook with regards to his workload makes him a dicey lineup option this week.
