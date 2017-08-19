Davis had six carries for 37 yards and scored a 22-yard touchdown on his lone target in Seattle's second exhibition game Friday against the Vikings.

Davis impressed with hard-charging running and showed his speed on the TD reception. After two preseason games, he's likely moved ahead of Alex Collins on the depth chart. His chances of making the roster, though, depend on how many running backs the Seahawks keep. Three spots are spoken for, with Chris Carson leading the battle for the fourth spot. If the Seahawks don't keep receiver J.D. McKissic, a former running back who also returns kicks, that could open a spot for Davis.