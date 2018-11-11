Seahawks' Mike Davis: In line for Week 10 start
Davis is expected to start at running back Sunday against the Rams with Chris Carson (hip) inactive for the contest, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Davis saw the bulk of the work out of the backfield when Carson exited early in the Week 9 loss to the Chargers, finishing with 15 carries for 62 yards and seven receptions on eight targets for 45 yards. Another healthy workload likely awaits Davis this weekend, especially after the 26-year-old notably racked up 124 total yards and two scores on 25 touches when Carson missed his lone other game back in Week 4 against the Cardinals. Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise are expected to serve in complementary capacities Sunday, with neither looking like a serious threat to Davis' status as the No. 1 option.
