Davis was limited to 25 yards on 15 carries and caught four of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 21-12 victory over the Cowboys.

The Dallas defense limited Seattle to just 136 total yards on the day, but untimely turnovers from the opposition helped key the Seahawks' road victory. Though Davis struggled to find much running room Sunday, it was at least encouraging to see him dominate the backfield work, as Thomas Rawls (five touches) and J.D. McKissic (none) were mostly non-factors. The Seahawks' much-maligned offensive line may continue to inhibit Davis' efficiency in the regular-season finale against an Arizona defense that has yielded just 3.5 yards per carry for the season, a mark that ranks third in the NFL.