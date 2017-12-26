Seahawks' Mike Davis: Inefficient in Week 16 win
Davis was limited to 25 yards on 15 carries and caught four of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 21-12 victory over the Cowboys.
The Dallas defense limited Seattle to just 136 total yards on the day, but untimely turnovers from the opposition helped key the Seahawks' road victory. Though Davis struggled to find much running room Sunday, it was at least encouraging to see him dominate the backfield work, as Thomas Rawls (five touches) and J.D. McKissic (none) were mostly non-factors. The Seahawks' much-maligned offensive line may continue to inhibit Davis' efficiency in the regular-season finale against an Arizona defense that has yielded just 3.5 yards per carry for the season, a mark that ranks third in the NFL.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Totals 39 yards in defeat•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Cleared to play Week 15•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Practices without limitations•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Upcoming availability 'uncertain'•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.