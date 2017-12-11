Davis hurt his ribs during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars, Aron Yohanes of the Seahawks' official website reports. "[Davis] got hit in the ribs," Carroll said. "I thought he looked great. I thought he ran like crazy. This is the best rushing defense in the NFL and we had 100 yards at halftime. And Mike was ripping and he did a nice job against these guys. The guys up front did a nice job too -- Russell's yardage was helpful -- but I thought Mike looked really good."

Davis suffered the injury with about five minutes left in the third quarter and was deemed probable to return, but he didn't get another touch the rest of the way. His lack of contribution in the fourth quarter may have been a product of game context rather than a result of the injury, as the Seahawks were forced to abandon their rushing attack while playing from behind during an eventful second half. Davis finished with 15 carries for 66 yards and one catch for a loss of one yard, earning strong praise from head coach Pete Carroll after the game. Davis may have limitations at practice during the upcoming week, but early signs suggest the Seahawks expect him to continue in his role as the lead back for a Week 15 home game against the Rams.