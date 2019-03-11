Seahawks' Mike Davis: Joining Bears
The Bears are expected to sign Davis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With this acquisition, the writing is on the wall for Jordan Howard's tenure with the Bears. Assuming Howard isn't around next season, Davis will form a two-pronged backfield with Tarik Cohen, who recorded 71 catches, 1,169 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns last season. Meanwhile, Davis himself posted 34, 728 and five, respectively, with the Seahawks. A similar breakdown between the two can be expected in the fall.
