Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Davis (groin) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll's pronouncement comes one day after the coach said that it was "unlikely" to suit up in Week 12. Given that Davis didn't take part in the team's walk-through Wednesday while recovering from the pulled groin, it would seem he's trending toward sitting out the divisional matchup, but his activity level Thursday and Friday will prove more telling for his status. Davis, who was promoted from the practice squad prior to Monday's loss to the Falcons, immediately saw heavy involvement in his season debut before exiting the contest with the injury, finishing the night with 59 total yards on eight touches (two receptions).