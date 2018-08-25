Seahawks' Mike Davis: Leads team in carries Friday
Davis rushed eight times for 31 yards and caught one pass for minus-3 yards during Friday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Vikings.
In comparison, his main competition for the No. 3 RB job, C.J Prosise rushed four times for 18 yards and caught two passes for five yards. Davis appears in the lead in for the role, but he'll take a backseat to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny (finger) when Week 1 kicks off.
