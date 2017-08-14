Davis carried eight times for 33 yards and caught his only target for an additional seven yards in Sunday's 48-17 preseason win over the Chargers.

Seattle ran the ball 36 times compared to 28 throws in this one, with Davis leading the way in both carries and yards on the ground. Despite this workmanlike performance, Davis seems unlikely to carve out much of a role for himself due to the presence of Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, C.J. Procise and Alex Collins ahead of him on the depth chart.