Seahawks' Mike Davis: Leads team in rushing in preseason debut
Davis carried eight times for 33 yards and caught his only target for an additional seven yards in Sunday's 48-17 preseason win over the Chargers.
Seattle ran the ball 36 times compared to 28 throws in this one, with Davis leading the way in both carries and yards on the ground. Despite this workmanlike performance, Davis seems unlikely to carve out much of a role for himself due to the presence of Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, C.J. Procise and Alex Collins ahead of him on the depth chart.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...