Davis was operating as the No. 3 running back during practice Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Chris Carson opened up training camp as the No. 1 back, and with rookie Rashaad Penny now being the second one to take snaps, Davis may be on the verge of being the odd man out in Seattle's backfield. Davis' future with the team could ultimately depend on how many tailbacks the Seahawks decide to keep, but it is still very early on in training camp.