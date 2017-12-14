Seahawks' Mike Davis: Limited participant Wednesday
Davis (ribs) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.
Davis came out of Sunday's hard-hitting contest at Jacksonville with a rib injury, but not before cranking out 15 carries for 66 yards. On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that he was "uncertain" about Davis' upcoming availability. As of Wednesday, Davis seemed confident he'll be ready for a Week 15 matchup against the Rams, per Henderson. With one practice, albeit a walk-through, under his belt, Davis is setting himself up to add to his workload as the week continues. Ultimately, his listing on Friday's injury report will forecast whether an appearance is likely this weekend.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Upcoming availability 'uncertain'•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Injures ribs in fourth quarter•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Operates as clear lead back•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Gets in full practice Thursday•
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.