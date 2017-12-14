Davis (ribs) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Davis came out of Sunday's hard-hitting contest at Jacksonville with a rib injury, but not before cranking out 15 carries for 66 yards. On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that he was "uncertain" about Davis' upcoming availability. As of Wednesday, Davis seemed confident he'll be ready for a Week 15 matchup against the Rams, per Henderson. With one practice, albeit a walk-through, under his belt, Davis is setting himself up to add to his workload as the week continues. Ultimately, his listing on Friday's injury report will forecast whether an appearance is likely this weekend.