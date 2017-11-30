Davis (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has already said twice that he expects Davis to return for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Carroll did scale his optimism back Wednesday afternoon, saying that he'll have to see how Davis looks in practice before any decisions are made, per Tony Drovetto of Seahawks.com. Carroll also said that he expects Davis to be right back in the mix for carries once he's available, specifically mentioning that he was impressed by Davis' vision during a 34-31 loss to the Falcons in Week 11. Davis opened that game as the team's lead back, gaining 18 yards on six carries and 41 yards on two receptions prior to exiting in the third quarter with a groin injury. He could step back in ahead of Eddie Lacy as soon as Sunday against the Eagles.