Davis (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Tim Booth of The Associated Press reports.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Davis was unlikely to play, then said Wednesday that he expected the running back to be a game-time decision. It appears the first assessment was closer to reality, with Davis now considered a long shot to suit up. The Seahawks likely will turn to Eddie Lacy and/or Thomas Rawls in some capacity, but passing-down specialist J.D. McKissic could end up serving as the lead back for practical purposes. Lacy had three carries for two yards in Monday's 34-31 loss to the Falcons, while Rawls was a healthy scratch and McKissic easily led the backfield in touches (12) and snaps (67.6 percent).