Davis rushed seven times for 31 yards and couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.

Davis barely benefited from Rashaad Penny (knee) being inactive, as he was overshadowed by Chris Carson's 22 carries. However, three of Davis' seven rushes were in the red zone, so he's still getting opportunities to score. If he continues to log this few touches without Penny in the lineup, Davis will struggle to scrap together fantasy value without finding pay dirt.