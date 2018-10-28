Seahawks' Mike Davis: Logs 3.3 YPC in win
Davis rushed 10 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions. He also caught one pass for two yards.
After his monstrous 101-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 4, Davis has regressed to be the clear No. 2 running back. He's averaged just 3.4 yard per carry over the last two games.
