Seahawks' Mike Davis: Logs eight touches in preseason opener
Davis rushed six times for 25 yards and secured both of his targets for three yards in the Seahawks' 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts on Thursday.
Davis is believed to potentially be on the outside looking in for a roster spot in Seattle's crowded backfield, but head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the fourth-year pro have an equitable opportunity to make his case. Davis' six rush attempts were second only to rookie Rashaad Penny on the night, while his average of 4.2 yards per tote was serviceable. Davis may need to truly stand out during the remaining three exhibitions to secure a spot on the final roster, a daunting proposition considering his competition includes the talented duo of C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic.
