Seahawks' Mike Davis: Operates as clear lead back
Davis carried 16 times for 64 yards while securing all four of his targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Eagles.
Davis looks like he might have separated himself from Seattle's pack of underperforming running backs. In fact, his 16 carries dwarfed the workloads of Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls combined, as each of the latter was given just one rushing attempt. Davis passed the eye test as the top dog, too, showing both the power to break arms tackles as well as some elusiveness in the open field. The 2015 fourth-rounder will likely be one of the top options on the waiver wire as most leagues enter the opening week of the fantasy postseason.
