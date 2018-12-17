Davis rushed five times for 21 yards and caught all of a team-high eight targets for 63 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the 49ers.

Despite being the main backup to Chris Carson with Rashaad Penny (knee) out, Davis was barely used in the running game but he made up for it substantially in the passing game. Davis didn't get carries because of how Carson was rolling with 22 rushes for 119 yards (5.4 YPC) and a score, but it's a promising sign that he could make up ground through the air. Still, if Penny returns in Week 16 against the Chiefs, Davis could see limited opportunities again.