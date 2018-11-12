Davis rushed 11 times for 58 yards in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams. He also caught four of six targets for 22 yards and a touchdown.

In the fantasy realm, Davis' stats are comparable to rookie Rashaad Penny, who rushed 12 times for 108 yards and a score but didn't receive a target. Still, Penny averaged an extra 3.7 yards per carry. Regardless of if Chris Carson (hip) returns soon, it'll be interesting to see if the backfield pecking order shifts ahead of Thursday's game versus the Packers.