Seahawks' Mike Davis: Posts 90 scrimmage yards
Davis rushed 11 times for 58 yards in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams. He also caught four of six targets for 22 yards and a touchdown.
In the fantasy realm, Davis' stats are comparable to rookie Rashaad Penny, who rushed 12 times for 108 yards and a score but didn't receive a target. Still, Penny averaged an extra 3.7 yards per carry. Regardless of if Chris Carson (hip) returns soon, it'll be interesting to see if the backfield pecking order shifts ahead of Thursday's game versus the Packers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: In line for Week 10 start•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Fills in for Carson with starters•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Totals 107 scrimmage yards•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Stuck as No. 2 back with Carson active•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Could start with Carson game-time call•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Logs 3.3 YPC in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10