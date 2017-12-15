Davis (ribs) took part in a full practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

One aftereffect of Sunday's loss in Jacksonville was a rib injury for Davis, who left the game with five minutes left in the third quarter. After Wednesday's walk-through, he was deemed a limited participant, but his elevation to full Thursday paves the way for Davis to retain his role as the Seahawks' No. 1 running back. In three appearances with the team, he's churned out 215 yards from scrimmage but still awaits his first visit to the end zone.