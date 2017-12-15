Seahawks' Mike Davis: Practices without limitations
Davis (ribs) took part in a full practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
One aftereffect of Sunday's loss in Jacksonville was a rib injury for Davis, who left the game with five minutes left in the third quarter. After Wednesday's walk-through, he was deemed a limited participant, but his elevation to full Thursday paves the way for Davis to retain his role as the Seahawks' No. 1 running back. In three appearances with the team, he's churned out 215 yards from scrimmage but still awaits his first visit to the end zone.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Upcoming availability 'uncertain'•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Injures ribs in fourth quarter•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Operates as clear lead back•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...