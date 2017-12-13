Seahawks' Mike Davis: Practicing Wednesday
Head coach Pete Carroll said Davis (ribs) will practice Wednesday, Tony Drovetto of the Seahawks' official site reports.
David didn't earn a touch after injuring his ribs with five minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday at Jacksonville. In the interim, Carroll told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that Davis was "moving around pretty good" Monday, and the running back himself relayed an expectation that he'll play this Sunday against the Rams. Davis' activity level Wednesday will set the tone for Week 15 prep.
