Davis rushed four times for 10 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Davis logged four carries for the third straight week, but his 2.5 yards per rush was his worst mark since Week 2 when he gained three yards on three attempts. Rookie Rashaad Penny bolstered the No. 2 position in the backfield in this outing by generating 65 yards and a score on seven carries. Coach Pete Carroll rolls with the hot hand, but Penny has been getting the first shot lately and making the most of it.

More News
Our Latest Stories