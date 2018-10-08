Seahawks' Mike Davis: Productive against Rams
Davis had 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, while catching both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.
Coming off an impressive 101-yard, two touchdown performance in Week 4, Davis' role was uncertain Sunday with the return of Chris Carson (hip). Davis responded with a solid game, including a six-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Carson finished with his best game of the season, rushing for 116 yards on 19 carries. Expect both Davis and Carson to see plenty of work in Week 6 against the Raiders.
