Seahawks' Mike Davis: Returns to work Thursday
Davis (toe) participated in Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Davis has the most to gain from Rashaad Penny (finger) missing time, so it was unfortunate when he submitted to a toe injury. Davis appears ready for Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, and he'll serve as the No. 2 running back behind Chris Carson. Penny's surgery went well, however, and the Seahawks are optimistic about his return for Week 1, so Davis' extra preseason snaps may not flourish into regular-season touches.
