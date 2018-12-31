Seahawks' Mike Davis: Runs in 17-yard score
Davis rushed seven times for 44 yards and a touchdown while hauling in two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Although Chris Carson continues to command Seattle's backfield, Davis was a serviceable change of pace, scoring for the first time since Week 10 with a 17-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to extend the Seahawks' lead. Davis also outplayed rookie Rashaad Penny, who accrued just six yards on four carries. Going into the first round of playoffs against the Cowboys, coach Pete Carroll will likely award either Davis or Penny with the top backup to Carson based on a hot-hand approach.
