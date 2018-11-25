Davis had four carries for 14 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers. He failed to haul in his only target.

This is the second straight week Davis logged four carries, as Chris Carson continues to spearhead Seattle's backfield with 16 rushes for 66 yards. Davis can be safely left off fantasy rosters as long as Carson's healthy, and even if Carson aggravates an injury, he'll have to battle rookie Rashaad Penny for touches.