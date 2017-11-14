The Seahawks signed Davis to their active roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the Seahawks' backfield riddled with injuries, as the statuses of both Eddie Lacy (groin) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) are up in the air, the team will add someone who has been on the practice squad since the start of the season. Thomas Rawls is expected to continue operating as Seattle's lead back, but Davis will bring some much-needed depth to the team's backfield should either Lacy or Prosise miss any more time.