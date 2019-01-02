Seahawks' Mike Davis: Sits out Tuesday
Davis was a non-participant at practice Tuesday with a foot injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Davis apparently suffered the foot injury at some point during Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but he never exited with a designation. The Seahawks have shown to be generally willing to rest players early in the week and given the short week of preparation for Saturday's wild-card game, that could be the case for Davis. Regardless, the 26-year-old's practice participation Wednesday and Thursday should provide a better idea of whether his status is in doubt.
