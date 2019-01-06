Seahawks' Mike Davis: Six touches in playoff loss
Davis rushed four times for 10 yards and caught both targets for 22 yards in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys.
Davis was held under 45 rushing yards for the eighth straight game, and he averaged less than five carries per contest in that span. He finished the regular season with 514 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries, and his campaign was highlighted by a Week 4 performance versus the Cardinals when he compiled 124 scrimmage yards and two scores. His featured role was as a pass catcher this season, as he ranked third on the team and first among running backs with 34 receptions, which he used to generate 214 yards. His contract with Seattle will expire in March, and Davis may explore his options since Chris Carson broke out this year and rookie Rashaad Penny -- the Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- looks poised to take over as the No. 2 back.
