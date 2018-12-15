Davis is expected to work as the top understudy to starting running back Chris Carson in Sunday's game against the 49ers with Rashaad Penny (knee) ruled out for the contest, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Since sitting out the Week 10 loss to the Rams, Carson has returned to head the Seahawks' rushing attack the past four games, while Penny has settled in as the top complement and has out-touched Davis by a 27-18 margin over that span. Carroll acknowledged that Penny's sore knee could be something that affects his status beyond Sunday, so for at least Week 15, more work will open back up for Davis. Unless the game turns into a runaway victory for either side, Davis doesn't project to earn enough work behind Carson to merit consideration in most fantasy lineups, but the South Carolina product has at least been efficient in his opportunities this season with 4.5 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per reception. Penny's absence may also result in a modest uptick in usage for the team's fourth-string back, J.D. McKissic.