Seahawks' Mike Davis: Solid through the air in preseason loss
Davis rushed once for three yards and secured three of four targets for 16 yards in the Seahawks' 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday.
Davis saw more limited opportunity than he had in the preseason opener with C.J. Prosise (hip) active Saturday, but he still found a way to make a good impression with his work through the air. The four-year pro is in a three-way battle with Prosise and J.D. McKissic for the No. 3 running back job behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny (finger), and the race still appears to be wide open heading into next Friday night's exhibition against the Vikings.
