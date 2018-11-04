Seahawks' Mike Davis: Stuck as No. 2 back with Carson active
With Chris Carson (hip) active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Davis will likely work as the Seahawks' No. 2 back in the contest.
Carson was viewed as a game-time call heading into the day, but he demonstrated enough health in his pre-game workout to gain clearance to play. While Carson will presumably start, his workload could be more limited than normal, so there may still room for Davis to handle a decent-sized snap count as part of the backfield committee. Even though Carson has suited up in the Seahawks' last three contests, Davis has still earned double-digit carries on two of those occasions while compiling 136 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown across 32 touches over that stretch.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Could start with Carson game-time call•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Logs 3.3 YPC in win•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Falls behind in touches•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Productive against Rams•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Uncertain role with Carson back•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Gets seal of approval from Carroll•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...