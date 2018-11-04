With Chris Carson (hip) active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Davis will likely work as the Seahawks' No. 2 back in the contest.

Carson was viewed as a game-time call heading into the day, but he demonstrated enough health in his pre-game workout to gain clearance to play. While Carson will presumably start, his workload could be more limited than normal, so there may still room for Davis to handle a decent-sized snap count as part of the backfield committee. Even though Carson has suited up in the Seahawks' last three contests, Davis has still earned double-digit carries on two of those occasions while compiling 136 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown across 32 touches over that stretch.