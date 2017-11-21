Davis will not return to Monday night's game against the Falcons with a groin injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis was putting together a strong debut with 59 yards from scrimmage before sustaining the injury. Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic are the only other running backs available Monday, with Thomas Rawls a healthy scratch.

