Seahawks' Mike Davis: Totals 107 scrimmage yards
Davis rushed 15 times for 62 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers. He also caught seven of eight targets for 45 yards.
Davis benefited from Chris Carson aggravating his hip injury and exiting the game early. He out-touched rookie Rashaad Penny 22 to seven and truly strutted his pass-catching abilities for the first time this year, as he had 10 catches before this outing. If Carson's injury will lingers into Week 10 against the Rams, expect Davis to log a hefty workload and be a solid flex option.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Stuck as No. 2 back with Carson active•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Could start with Carson game-time call•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Logs 3.3 YPC in win•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Falls behind in touches•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Productive against Rams•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Uncertain role with Carson back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...