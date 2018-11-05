Davis rushed 15 times for 62 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers. He also caught seven of eight targets for 45 yards.

Davis benefited from Chris Carson aggravating his hip injury and exiting the game early. He out-touched rookie Rashaad Penny 22 to seven and truly strutted his pass-catching abilities for the first time this year, as he had 10 catches before this outing. If Carson's injury will lingers into Week 10 against the Rams, expect Davis to log a hefty workload and be a solid flex option.