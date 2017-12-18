Seahawks' Mike Davis: Totals 39 yards in defeat
Davis rushed six times for 19 yards and reeled in both pass attempts directed his way for 20 additional yards in Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Rams.
All of Davis' touches came in the first two quarters, but the Seahawks turned to J.D. McKissic once the second half started and they were down 34-0. After successive weeks of at least 15 rushes and 64 rushing yards, it was certainly a disappointing result for anyone counting on the 25-year-old in the fantasy playoffs. He ought to rebound during Week 16 at Dallas.
