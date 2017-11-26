Seahawks' Mike Davis: Unavailable Sunday
Davis (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game in San Francisco.
Prior to suffering a groin injury Monday against the Falcons, Davis was putting together a nice debut with the Seahawks, accumulating 18 yards on six carries and hauling in both passes for 41 yards. Absent Davis, the backfield will be powered by J.D. McKissic, with Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls on hand as reserve options.
