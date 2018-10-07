Davis' teammate Chris Carson has been declared "ready to go" for this week, so Davis' role has been muddied with coach Pete Carroll offering no illumination on how the playing time will be split, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.

Carroll's comment about the running backs was purposefully vague. "That's a good problem. We're looking forward to our guys playing. We'll let you know when we start playing."

More News
Our Latest Stories