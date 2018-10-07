Seahawks' Mike Davis: Uncertain role with Carson back
Davis' teammate Chris Carson has been declared "ready to go" for this week, so Davis' role has been muddied with coach Pete Carroll offering no illumination on how the playing time will be split, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.
Carroll's comment about the running backs was purposefully vague. "That's a good problem. We're looking forward to our guys playing. We'll let you know when we start playing."
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Gets seal of approval from Carroll•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Erupts for two scores•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Leads team in carries Friday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Solid through the air in preseason loss•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Returns to work Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.
-
Week 5 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...