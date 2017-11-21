Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that it's "unlikely" Davis (groin) will be able to play Sunday against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks are still trying to determine the severity of the groin pull Davis suffered in Monday's loss to the Falcons, but it appears the third-year running back will at least miss out on a matchup with the team that drafted him in 2015. Davis was promoted to the practice squad ahead of the matchup with the Falcons and was immediately given a look as the team's lead back with Eddie Lacy returning from a groin injury of his own, C.J. Prosise (ankle) on injured reserve and the struggling Thomas Rawls being made a healthy scratch for the contest. Prior to his departure, Davis picked up only 18 yards on six carries, but was more productive as a pass catcher, gaining 41 yards on two receptions. According to Condotta, Carroll indicated that Lacy should have a bigger role against San Francisco now that he's a week removed from the injury, while Rawls will also reenter the running-back rotation to compensate for Davis' absence. J.D. McKissic should also see plenty of snaps out of the backfield, particularly on passing downs.