Seahawks' Mike Davis: Upcoming availability 'uncertain'
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Davis is "moving around pretty good today," but the running back's status is "uncertain," Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has been a boon to the Seahawks' ground attack in his three appearances with the team, racking up 148 rushing yards, 77 receiving yards and one touchdown. He emerged from Sunday's 30-24 loss in Jacksonville with a rib issue, though, which has placed a cloud over his potential to play Week 15 against the Rams. His first chance to answer those questions arrives Wednesday upon the release of the first injury report of the week.
