Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Back on the field Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Iupati (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Iupati spent some time on the sideline due to a knee injury, but he's now back on the field. The veteran will reprise his usual starting role at left guard.
