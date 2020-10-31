site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Expected to sit Sunday
Iupati (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Iupati's on track to miss a third straight game. Jordan Simmons has been handling the starting duties at left guard and is expected to remain in that role until Iupati returns.
