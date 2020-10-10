site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Expects to play
Although he is listed as questionable, Iupati (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Iupati has been nursing a knee issue since injuring it in Week 3 versus the Cowboys. He has been playing through it so far and will presumably continue to do so barring any setbacks.
