Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Full go Thursday
Iupati (foot) was a full participant at Thursday's practice after being limited at Wednesday's session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Iupati was one of a number of Seahawks who either sat out or were limited at Wednesday's practice. The guard is trending towards playing Week 2 against the Steelers, and should provide depth for the interior offensive line.
