site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-mike-iupati-full-speed-ahead | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Full speed ahead
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iupati (back) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Iupati left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Rams, but he's quickly shaken off the injury and will be ready to start at left guard against Arizona on Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read