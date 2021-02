Iupati announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Monday, Peter Harriman of the Spokesman-Review reports.

Iupati spent the last two years as a starter with the Seahawks, and instead of entering free agency this offseason, he's opted to call it a career. Injury concerns, including a chronic neck issue, played a significant role in the 33-year-old's decision. Iupati wraps up his career with four Pro Bowl selections.