site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-mike-iupati-inactive-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Mike Iupati: Inactive Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iupati (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against San Francisco.
Iupati was considered doubtful, so he never had a realistic chance of suiting up Sunday. Jordan Simmons lines up for another start at left guard in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read